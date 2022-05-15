REVV (REVV) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million

REVV (REVV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About REVV

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

