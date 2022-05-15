ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

RWLK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.73.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 35,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $39,461.61. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,787,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,452.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 617,647 shares of company stock worth $636,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

