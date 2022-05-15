Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN opened at $28.85 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.