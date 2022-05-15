Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSCI were worth $80,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded up $20.16 on Friday, reaching $408.14. The stock had a trading volume of 675,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.07. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.