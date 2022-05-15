Rhumbline Advisers Has $137.44 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Equinix worth $137,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $29.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $659.80. The stock had a trading volume of 690,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,230. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 121.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $722.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.