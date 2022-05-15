Rhumbline Advisers Has $92.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $92,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $41.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,255.11. 128,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,844. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,330.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,450.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

