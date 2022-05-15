Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,975 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $96,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.83. 576,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,777. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.86 and a 200 day moving average of $406.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

