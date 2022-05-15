Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RONI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RONI. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.