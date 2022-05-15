RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.97 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $29.97 million and approximately $890,739.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $51,286.58 or 1.69252546 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008416 BTC.

