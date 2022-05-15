Robyn Tannenbaum Buys 1,000 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) Director Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $16,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

