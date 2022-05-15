Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.31. 1,557,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,940. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.