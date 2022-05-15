Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $8.06 on Friday, hitting $95.12. 137,973,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,317,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

