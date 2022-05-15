Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.33. 2,239,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.27 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.