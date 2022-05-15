Roundview Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

