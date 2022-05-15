Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

