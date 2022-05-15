Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $32.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE FVRR opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $262.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,413,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

