Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $176.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.16.

NYSE DIS opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.86. Walt Disney has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 269,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

