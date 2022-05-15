SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $932,698.52 and $231,525.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,235.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.06 or 0.00684820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00175702 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016005 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

