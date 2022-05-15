SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $3.25. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.39.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCIA)
