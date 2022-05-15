SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $3.25. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.39.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

