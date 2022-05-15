SHAKE (SHAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular exchanges. SHAKE has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00522943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036843 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,865.39 or 1.98731675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008513 BTC.

SHAKE Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHAKE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHAKE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHAKE using one of the exchanges listed above.

