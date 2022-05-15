Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,174.00

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $106,681.29 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00498100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,541.59 or 1.78755361 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004547 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

