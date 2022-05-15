Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHLS stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

