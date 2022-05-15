Short Interest in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) Rises By 59.1%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RERE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 520,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. ATRenew has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $18.49.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Analysts forecast that ATRenew will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRenew Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

