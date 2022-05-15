Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rises By 75.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHOOY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

