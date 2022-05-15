Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Declines By 50.0%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

