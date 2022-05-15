Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Declines By 39.3%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 633,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 176,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,182. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.