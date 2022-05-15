Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Declines By 49.7%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IINX stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,593. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

