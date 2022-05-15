Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Declines By 49.7%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IINX stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,593. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
About Ionix Technology (Get Rating)
