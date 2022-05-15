Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declines By 39.6%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JBAXY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 161,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

