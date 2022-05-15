Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Drops By 38.4%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 202,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAIR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

