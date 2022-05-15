Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Declines By 39.1%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,089.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:KGHPF remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

