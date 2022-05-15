Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Drops By 34.7%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,496,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 1,154,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,341. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

