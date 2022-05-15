Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Increases By 88.5%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $183,414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 262,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 72,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,844. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.