Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Increases By 85.1%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the April 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 60,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,755. Medigus has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

