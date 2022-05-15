Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Increases By 76.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Shares of JHAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.97. 19,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

