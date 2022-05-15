Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Declines By 45.7%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Olympus alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,650. Olympus has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.