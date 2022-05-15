Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Drops By 47.2%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period.

Principal Quality ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 437,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

