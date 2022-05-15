Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Rises By 67.6%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

RTNTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $100.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

