Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Decreases By 39.0%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEII stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 1,938,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

