Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Decreases By 39.0%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEII stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 1,938,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Sharing Economy International
