Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Rises By 80.6%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 88.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $27.72. 4,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

