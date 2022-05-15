Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 91.8%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

VMBS opened at $48.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

