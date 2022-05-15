Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Expands By 118.7%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.