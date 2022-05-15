Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.00. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 82,008 shares changing hands.

SGLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sigma Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Sigma Labs ( NASDAQ:SGLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 718.15%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

