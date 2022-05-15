SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.84. SiTime has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

