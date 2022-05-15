SKALE Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.46 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $307.21 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,977,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

