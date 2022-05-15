Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 338,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 928.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 178,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 161,590 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 559,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

