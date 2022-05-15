Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPODGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 338,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 928.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 178,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 161,590 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 559,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (Get Rating)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.