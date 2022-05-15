Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Shares of DTC stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.