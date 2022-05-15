SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. SOPHiA GENETICS reported sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year sales of $51.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.57 million to $52.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.63 million, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $72.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SOPH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 115,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,544. The company has a market capitalization of $304.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $32,998,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $5,496,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $121,099,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

