Spaceswap Price Reaches $0.27 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00498914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037722 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.87 or 1.87967305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

