Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC Takes $62.83 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,115,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,826,000. JFrog accounts for about 19.1% of Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JFrog by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in JFrog by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

