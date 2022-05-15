Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Shares of LOV opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks ( NYSEAMERICAN:LOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80). The company had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

